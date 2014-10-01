PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 1

Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Secret Service came under withering criticism over the recent White House security breach and amid new revelations that an armed felon rode an elevator with President Barack Obama days earlier. (on.wsj.com/1oxm0fC)

* Federal health officials have confirmed that a patient being treated at a Dallas hospital has tested positive for Ebola. (on.wsj.com/1CFVh94)

* A district-court judge dismissed claims brought against the federal government and U.S. officials for a decision to sweep nearly all of the profits of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to the U.S. Treasury. (on.wsj.com/1yyBlGy)

* Coming competition in paying for everyday purchases with smartphones, including an aggressive entry from Apple Inc , pushed online retailer eBay to reverse course and set free its PayPal unit. (on.wsj.com/1vvINNZ)

* Daniel Ivascyn, who was named Pacific Investment Management Co's group chief investment officer last week after Bill Gross abruptly quit, said he is still sitting among his colleagues in the middle of the trading floor, rather than at the head of the room where Gross sat. (on.wsj.com/1xzCvjC)

* European Union regulators said they believe that tax deals granted to Apple in Ireland and Fiat in Luxembourg constitute illegal state support for the companies. (on.wsj.com/1pF1Rnc)

* Investors got an early peek at Puerto Rico's plan to raise $900 million in its first bond sale since March, with the publication of some bond information on a website. (on.wsj.com/1ppsjSO)

* U.S. office rents and occupancies inched higher in the third quarter, as a gradual improvement in the overall economy is translating into a sluggish recovery in the office sector. (on.wsj.com/1rKj6cy)

* Oil companies and railroads have united to fight some proposed federal rules on oil-train safety after a year of pointing fingers at each other over explosive accidents. Industry groups representing railroads and energy companies on Tuesday told the U.S. Transportation Department that they need more than two years to build safer railcars to haul crude. (on.wsj.com/1ubRgqa)

* The Federal Communications Commission is adopting a hard-sell strategy for next year's spectrum incentive auction in an effort to entice reluctant broadcasters to participate. At the auction, TV stations will take bids to sell their airwaves and either go out of business or be relocated to a new channel. (on.wsj.com/1DYbzf9)

* BlackRock Inc faces a possible fine in Germany for misrepresenting its stakes in almost 50 of the country's largest companies over several years, after the asset manager restated its holdings Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1rKmZOx)