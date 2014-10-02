PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Secret Service Director Julia Pierson resigned after
coming under intense pressure following an embarrassing breach
of security at the White House two weeks ago. (on.wsj.com/10m0Iwa)
* Health authorities are monitoring for symptoms of Ebola in
at least a dozen people who came into contact with a Liberian
man before he was hospitalized in Dallas, a move to prevent the
virus's spread in the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1rGPsmT)
* American consumers are buying new cars and trucks at the
strongest pace in years, offsetting car makers' troubles
elsewhere and leading the biggest U.S. auto maker to forecast
fat profits ahead. (on.wsj.com/1sO9y28)
* The Coca-Cola Co, bowing to pressure from lead
investor Warren Buffett, announced changes to its executive pay
plan that will result in fewer stock awards. (on.wsj.com/1E2LU4W)
* Pacific Investment Management said investors pulled $23.5
billion from the Pimco Total Return fund in September, the
firm's largest-ever monthly outflow, with the largest amount on
the day founder Bill Gross abruptly quit. (on.wsj.com/1sOcig7)
* Bank of America Corp's board voted to make Brian
Moynihan chairman as well as chief executive, capping a comeback
for a banker who survived the regulatory scrutiny and huge
losses that followed the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1rGPsn5)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)