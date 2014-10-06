PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hong Kong city's government met for the first time late Sunday with student leaders in an effort to resolve a political stand-off that has paralyzed three commercial districts, while fears of a crackdown eased Monday morning. (on.wsj.com/1s16HSH)

* Companies in more pedestrian industries are boosting Japan's economy again despite the malaise among better-known consumer players such as Sony Corp. (on.wsj.com/1q0vU92)

* Hewlett-Packard Co plans to separate its personal-computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations, the latest attempt by the technology company to improve its fortunes by breaking itself in two. The company intends to announce the move on Monday, people familiar with the plan said. It is expected to make the split through a tax-free distribution of shares to stockholders next year. (on.wsj.com/1EiAxpG)

* Big Aluminum has spent two years shutting smelters to shrink a supply glut that has led to rotten prices. The strategy has been successful for the most part. But fresh weakness in aluminum prices remains a concern for Alcoa Inc, as some 40 percent of the company's sales in the second quarter of 2014 were still related to the production of aluminum and its raw material, alumina. (on.wsj.com/ZLDJKJ)

* The NBA reached long-term media rights deals with ESPN majority-owner Walt Disney Co and Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting, more than doubling the fees it received under the previous contracts. (on.wsj.com/1pFdOu5)

* Out of office and six years after the events unfolded, former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and other architects of the U.S. government's response to the financial crisis are likely to get their toughest grilling yet this week. The questions will come from prominent lawyer David Boies as he pursues a lawsuit brought by former American International Group Inc Chief Executive Maurice Greenberg who is challenging the terms of the 2008 bailout. (on.wsj.com/1s3iij5)

* Becton Dickinson Co agreed to buy CareFusion Corp in a $12.2 billion deal designed to provide a full range of medical products to hospitals, which are under pressure to cut costs and improve quality. The planned tie-up, which is expected to close in the first half of next year, reflects how medical-equipment makers are trying to adapt to major changes in the way hospitals do business. (on.wsj.com/1pF2IFl)

* BHP Billiton Ltd outlined plans to lift its iron-ore capacity by nearly 30 percent without building any new mines as it pledged to overtake rival Rio Tinto Plc as the world's most profitable producer of the steelmaking commodity. (on.wsj.com/1BHOwkR)

* Amazon was the online price leader in clothing and shoes, electronics, housewares and health and beauty, except when compared with Wal-Mart Stores and Target, according to a study by Wells Fargo and product-pricing data firm 360pi. (on.wsj.com/1nWuyC1)

* RadioShack Corp found the cash lifeline it needed to survive the busiest time of year. But the next few months will be no holiday. The Fort Worth, Texas, company needs to tick a series of boxes that includes improving sales, renegotiating credit lines and coming up with a business plan for next year. And even if it pulls that off, its hedge-fund lenders, rather than the retailer's shareholders, will reap most of the rewards. (on.wsj.com/1rQmS2u)

