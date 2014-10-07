RPT-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 7

(Repeats to fix formatting)

Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

* The U.S. Supreme Court effectively expanded the right of gay marriage to more than half the nation Monday as it let stand lower-court rulings that struck down bans in five states. (on.wsj.com/1ttRDsc)

* After months bemoaning Democrats' financial advantage, the National Republican Senatorial Committee collected a record $15.5 million in September - more than doubling its August haul of $6 million. (on.wsj.com/1BKTNrG)

* A group of volunteer scientists and immigrant-rights activists are helping officials in Texas identify unknown migrants who die each year trying to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico border. (on.wsj.com/ZPAl1x)

* Latin America is on track this year to post its slowest rate of annual growth since 2009, when the global financial crisis began to be felt in the region, the World Bank said Tuesday. The bank cut its growth forecast for the region by nearly half to 1.2 percent, following expansions of 2.4 percent and 3 percent in the previous two years. (on.wsj.com/1q7y7j8)

* Samsung Electronics Co estimated its third-quarter operating profit more than halved from a year earlier, hit by weak smartphone sales, forcing the company to rely more on its chip business to drive future earnings growth. As stiff competition from Chinese vendors continues to pressure its mobile division profit, investors have sold off Samsung shares on concerns about its outlook. (on.wsj.com/1CQzpI0)

* Hackers who breached JP Morgan's computer network earlier this year also tried to infiltrate a number of other financial institutions, but the companies believe they were unsuccessful. (on.wsj.com/1q7AJxp)

* Glencore approached Rio Tinto in July about a takeover that would have been among the biggest deals in mining history, but its proposal was rejected. (on.wsj.com/1s75Fnb)

* U.S. regulators on Monday said they would review the overall process for deciding whether big financial firms are "systemically important." The move, announced at a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, showed how the group of top U.S. regulators is trying to fend off criticism from the financial industry and members of Congress while also establishing itself as the prime U.S. watchdog for spotting financial-system risks. (on.wsj.com/1nXV6D8)

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is selling its flagship hotel, the historic Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan, for $1.95 billion, illustrating the heated competition - particularly among foreigners - for famous luxury properties that only a few years ago struggled to fill their rooms. (on.wsj.com/10HOMVs)

* Regulators are in talks with Deutsche Bank over a possible settlement of hundreds of millions of dollars to resolve rate-rigging allegations. (on.wsj.com/1uvmd8Z)

* Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP are exploring new ways to buy global companies in partnership with major investors, including potentially making acquisitions outside their existing funds, according to people familiar with the firms' thinking. (on.wsj.com/1q3XRgr)

* Apple Inc last year said it would invest $700 million to build the world's biggest artificial-sapphire factory. On Monday, the company running that factory - GT Advanced Technologies Inc - filed for bankruptcy protection. The bankruptcy filing comes less than a month after Apple unveiled new iPhones with glass screens, rather than sapphire. (on.wsj.com/ZaB7oC)

* Live Nation Entertainment Inc is in talks to buy a majority of C3 Presents, the promotion company behind festivals such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1xjOO0x)

* After spending seven years persuading companies to go public, Duncan Niederauer is switching sides. The former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange's parent is taking a part-time role at Battery East Group LLC, a small firm that helps private companies raise money from big investors. (on.wsj.com/1nXUJsj)