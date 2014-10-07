RPT-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 7

(Repeats to fix formatting)
* The U.S. Supreme Court effectively expanded the right of
gay marriage to more than half the nation Monday as it let stand
lower-court rulings that struck down bans in five states. (on.wsj.com/1ttRDsc)
* After months bemoaning Democrats' financial advantage, the
National Republican Senatorial Committee collected a record
$15.5 million in September - more than doubling its August haul
of $6 million. (on.wsj.com/1BKTNrG)
* A group of volunteer scientists and immigrant-rights
activists are helping officials in Texas identify unknown
migrants who die each year trying to sneak across the
U.S.-Mexico border. (on.wsj.com/ZPAl1x)
* Latin America is on track this year to post its slowest
rate of annual growth since 2009, when the global financial
crisis began to be felt in the region, the World Bank said
Tuesday. The bank cut its growth forecast for the region by
nearly half to 1.2 percent, following expansions of 2.4 percent
and 3 percent in the previous two years. (on.wsj.com/1q7y7j8)
* Samsung Electronics Co estimated its
third-quarter operating profit more than halved from a year
earlier, hit by weak smartphone sales, forcing the company to
rely more on its chip business to drive future earnings growth.
As stiff competition from Chinese vendors continues to pressure
its mobile division profit, investors have sold off Samsung
shares on concerns about its outlook. (on.wsj.com/1CQzpI0)
* Hackers who breached JP Morgan's computer network
earlier this year also tried to infiltrate a number of other
financial institutions, but the companies believe they were
unsuccessful. (on.wsj.com/1q7AJxp)
* Glencore approached Rio Tinto in July
about a takeover that would have been among the biggest deals in
mining history, but its proposal was rejected. (on.wsj.com/1s75Fnb)
* U.S. regulators on Monday said they would review the
overall process for deciding whether big financial firms are
"systemically important." The move, announced at a meeting of
the Financial Stability Oversight Council, showed how the group
of top U.S. regulators is trying to fend off criticism from the
financial industry and members of Congress while also
establishing itself as the prime U.S. watchdog for spotting
financial-system risks. (on.wsj.com/1nXV6D8)
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is selling its
flagship hotel, the historic Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan, for
$1.95 billion, illustrating the heated competition -
particularly among foreigners - for famous luxury properties
that only a few years ago struggled to fill their rooms. (on.wsj.com/10HOMVs)
* Regulators are in talks with Deutsche Bank over
a possible settlement of hundreds of millions of dollars to
resolve rate-rigging allegations. (on.wsj.com/1uvmd8Z)
* Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP are
exploring new ways to buy global companies in partnership with
major investors, including potentially making acquisitions
outside their existing funds, according to people familiar with
the firms' thinking. (on.wsj.com/1q3XRgr)
* Apple Inc last year said it would invest $700
million to build the world's biggest artificial-sapphire
factory. On Monday, the company running that factory - GT
Advanced Technologies Inc - filed for bankruptcy
protection. The bankruptcy filing comes less than a month after
Apple unveiled new iPhones with glass screens, rather than
sapphire. (on.wsj.com/ZaB7oC)
* Live Nation Entertainment Inc is in talks to buy a
majority of C3 Presents, the promotion company behind festivals
such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, according to a
person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1xjOO0x)
* After spending seven years persuading companies to go
public, Duncan Niederauer is switching sides. The former chief
executive of the New York Stock Exchange's parent is taking a
part-time role at Battery East Group LLC, a small firm that
helps private companies raise money from big investors. (on.wsj.com/1nXUJsj)
