PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 10

* The White House is drafting options that would allow President Obama to close the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, by overriding a congressional ban on bringing detainees to the United States, senior administration officials said. (on.wsj.com/1o2wUiP)

* Turkey's unwillingness to intervene in the battle over a predominantly Kurdish Syrian city on its border has earned the country harsh criticism from Washington, exposing a dangerous rift over how the two allies want to tackle Islamic State's rise. (on.wsj.com/1pXKGhK)

* With risks growing that Ebola could flare on foreign shores, the United States is calling for nations to dispatch doctors and nurses to West Africa, where thousands of lives are on the line. Few have heeded the call, but one country has responded in strength: Cuba. (on.wsj.com/1w8j8Kf)

* Federal investigators believe the same hackers who stole data from JP Morgan Chase & Co computers this summer also plucked some information from Fidelity Investments, according to people close to the case. It is unclear which Fidelity networks were infiltrated or what types of data were taken from the company, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1tIgAQx)

* Symantec Corp, which helped pioneer commercial antivirus software, said it plans to split its cybersecurity and information-management businesses into two publicly traded companies. (on.wsj.com/1s1wZlb)

* Endo International, which has already completed a tax-inversion deal, said it would buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals in a $2.6 billion cash-and-stock deal. (on.wsj.com/10Yf1ar)

* Distressed Apple Inc supplier GT Advanced Technologies Inc plans to exit the business of manufacturing sapphire after a failed effort to produce material for Apple's smartphone screens, court documents disclosed. A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday allowed GT to keep secret the details of its problems with Apple which preceded its filing for protection from creditors. (on.wsj.com/1CZPgnZ)

* The World Bank's international arbitration court awarded Exxon Mobil Corp $1.6 billion on Thursday in its case against the Venezuelan government over assets expropriated in 2007. The unanimous decision by a panel at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes is a far cry from the $16.6 billion that the U.S. oil major had sought for the nationalization of its Cerro Negro project. (on.wsj.com/Zun2CO) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)