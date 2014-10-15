PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the
* Oil prices posted their biggest one-day drop in nearly two
years Tuesday as a U.S.-led wave of crude has crashed into weak
global demand, threatening the stability of some countries and
providing an economic lifeline to others. (on.wsj.com/1z9dgX4)
* A clinic in the Liberian capital Monrovia has hired seven
Ebola survivors to counsel other patients suffering from the
virus.
* AbbVie Inc has notified Shire Plc that
its board intends to reconsider its recommendation that AbbVie
shareholders adopt the companies' merger agreement.
* JP Morgan and Citigroup each said they
socked away hundreds of millions of dollars in the third quarter
to cover legal costs, a sobering reminder that they are still
reckoning with crisis-era behavior that has triggered billions
in penalties already.
* After a false start that set back its plans at least two
years, Hilton Worldwide Holdings is launching a
boutique-hotel chain that aims for a wider audience and lower
room rates than some direct competitors.
* The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Texas from implementing
abortion-clinic restrictions that could leave the state with as
few as seven providers.
