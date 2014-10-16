PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 16

Oct 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Concerns grew about containing the spread of Ebola in the United States after federal health officials disclosed Wednesday that the second Texas nurse infected with the virus flew from Dallas to Cleveland and back in the days before reporting her symptoms. (on.wsj.com/1rdCg5N)

* U.S. officials said they weren't seeking to extend nuclear negotiations with Iran beyond a Nov. 24 deadline, as Secretary of State John Kerry met with his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1zcfyVu)

* AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday its board is recommending stockholders vote against the drug maker's proposed $54 billion takeover of Shire Plc. (on.wsj.com/ZvJBH7)

* Mexico's banking regulator fined Banamex, the local unit of Citigroup Inc a little more than $2 million for failing to prevent an alleged fraud against the bank by a client, oil-services firm Oceanografia. (on.wsj.com/1npL4tN)

* Sierra Nevada Corp, the losing bidder in NASA's recent multibillion-dollar "space taxi" competition, has gone to court seeking to block winners Boeing Co and SpaceX from proceeding with work until its pending contract protest is resolved. (on.wsj.com/1twUx5q)

* Amazon Inc plans to hire 80,000 seasonal workers for its warehouse network in the United States, representing a 14 percent increase from last year as the company brings its massive distribution facilities closer to urban centers. (on.wsj.com/1vfPlBn)

* Google Inc unveiled three Nexus-branded devices on Wednesday, signaling plans to compete with Apple Inc for high-end consumers. Google's new Nexus 6 smartphone, Nexus 9 tablet and Nexus Player set-top box are priced slightly below, or in line with, competing devices from Apple. In the past, Google has priced new models significantly below Apple products. That is a departure for Google, which in the past has priced new models significantly below Apple products. (on.wsj.com/1xTlqyl)

* McDonald's Corp has hired back a second former executive as it tries to stabilize its U.S. business. Karen King, retired east division president for McDonald's USA, returned to the company this week as its chief people officer for the U.S. (on.wsj.com/1w9OZuk) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)