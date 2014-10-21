PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the
* China's economy grew at its slowest pace for five years in
the third quarter, suggesting the government's targeted easing
measures to boost economic growth haven't yielded expected
results. (on.wsj.com/1wl3lbA)
* French oil company Total SA said Chairman and
Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie died Monday in a plane
crash at a Russian airport. (on.wsj.com/1tGL8bA)
* The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Monday made a
rare recommendation that the Department of Homeland Security
consider stripping a $210 million contract from a major
contractor, delivering a blow to the private company that once
carried out most background security checks for the government.
(on.wsj.com/1CO3PsO)
* Samsung Electronics Co said Tuesday the U.S.
National Security Agency approved a number of its mobile devices
for use by government officials to carry classified information,
a positive step for the smartphone maker's struggling mobile
division. (on.wsj.com/1wh5ZQs)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is increasingly
steering cases to hearings in front of the agency's appointed
administrative judges, who found in its favor in every verdict
for the 12 months through September, rather than taking them to
federal court. (on.wsj.com/1DuRxHU)
* Sears Holdings Corp is again turning to
billionaire CEO Edward Lampert for funds, as the struggling
retailer shores up its balance sheet ahead of the holiday season
and seeks to reassure vendors worried about its health. (on.wsj.com/1s0zwss)
* CVS Health Corp is offering a prescription-drug
plan that charges patients more if they buy their medications at
pharmacies that sell tobacco products, a plan that could benefit
the company's own network of drugstores. (on.wsj.com/1vFcsFZ)
* Amazon.com Inc and CBS Corp's Simon &
Schuster publishing arm have reached a new multi-year print and
digital contract, a pact that comes as the online retailer
continues difficult negotiations with Hachette Book Group. (on.wsj.com/1FuiFJ6)
