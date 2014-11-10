PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 10

Nov 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co ordered a half-million replacement ignition switches to fix Chevrolet Cobalts and other small cars almost two months before it alerted federal safety regulators to the problem. (on.wsj.com/1xkn1xI)

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it was feeling the effect of China's austerity campaign that has taken a toll on sales of high-end handbags and expensive jewelry. (on.wsj.com/10JfwEo)

* E-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for weeks has been offering rock-bottom prices on everything from coats to couches on its websites, in preparation for this Tuesday, which is China's biggest day of the year for online sales. (on.wsj.com/1tZyjaQ)

* China's vision for a reconfigured Asian order, centered on Beijing and underpinned by new infrastructure, forms the backdrop to a regional summit in Beijing this week. (on.wsj.com/1xcDI0k)

* Iran sent signals that it was open to overtures in a recent letter from U.S. President Barack Obama as talks kicked off, but tensions in both nations' capitals are complicating attempts to rein in Tehran's nuclear program as a diplomatic deadline approaches. (on.wsj.com/1yoguRZ)

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to start steering some of its cases against trading firms, brokers and others to administrative law judges appointed by federal agencies, instead of trials in federal court. (on.wsj.com/10Jhuol)

* China's central bank has said it had tapped Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd as the clearing bank for Chinese currency transactions in the Canadian market. (on.wsj.com/1tZe5hx)

* Flight attendants from the former US Airways Inc and American Airlines Group Inc have narrowly rejected a joint labor contract covering the combined workforce of nearly 24,000 cabin-crew workers, giving the merged American Airlines an unexpected setback in its massive integration process. (on.wsj.com/10Jiysn)

* Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has emerged as the strongest contender among the bidders in the second round of an auction for Citigroup Inc's Japan retail unit and its credit-card business. (on.wsj.com/1xA2yUA)

* Uber Technologies Inc, already one of the world's most highly valued ride-sharing startups, has informed investors it is preparing to raise more than $1 billion in funding. (on.wsj.com/1xkrQqL)

* Dollar Tree Inc has agreed not to close its planned purchase of Family Dollar Stores Inc for $8.5 billion before Dec. 30 to facilitate a Federal Trade Commission review, unless the FTC completes the review and ends a waiting period earlier. (on.wsj.com/1z9wY12)

* Investors and regulators are burrowing into the causes of the plunge in yields to try to understand whether electronic trading and new regulations are fueling sudden price swings in a market that acts as a key benchmark for interest rates, investments and U.S. home loans. (on.wsj.com/1tZFtvD) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)