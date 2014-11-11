PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama, trying to build a relationship
with a China that is being newly wooed by Russia, has sought to
carve out some common ground with Beijing's leaders and tread
lightly on their domestic political problems, as he outlined his
vision for the region at a gathering of Pacific Rim leaders that
is being hosted in Beijing. (on.wsj.com/10T06hu)
* Global financial regulators have claimed significant
progress in ending "too big to fail" and ensuring the world's
largest banks can collapse without taxpayer bailouts. (on.wsj.com/1xe8kyz)
* President Barack Obama called on the Federal
Communications Commission to declare broadband Internet service
a public utility, saying that it is essential to the economy and
that the "strongest possible rules" are needed to ensure that
the Internet doesn't become divided into fast and slow lanes.
(on.wsj.com/1pIEujC)
* China will give investors much greater access to its stock
market, a big step in Beijing's efforts to lure foreign capital
and part of attempts to overhaul its economy. (on.wsj.com/1qBn43e)
* Russia's battered ruble recovered after President Vladimir
Putin dismissed its recent drop as "speculative" and the central
bank said it would allow the rate to float freely in the market,
reducing its regular interventions and tightening supplies of
rubles to discourage domestic investors from betting against the
currency. (on.wsj.com/11bgwlV)
* More than 800,000 people, including employees, top
directors and regulators, could be affected by a computer
systems breach that may have compromised data including names,
Social Security numbers and addresses, the U.S. Postal Service
has said. (on.wsj.com/144KF7H)
* Merck & Co Inc has determined there is no need to
write down the value of blockbuster cholesterol drugs Vytorin
and Zetia, suggesting the results of a long-running clinical
trial won't hurt their value. (on.wsj.com/1GK13JF)
* Honda Motor Co Ltd's chief executive has signaled
that the car maker could miss its target of selling 6 million
vehicles a year worldwide by March 2017 as the company grapples
with several major recalls, some of which have prompted product
launch delays. (on.wsj.com/11cW5oG)
* Samsung Electronics Co plans to invest up to
$3 billion to expand mobile-phone production in Vietnam, one of
the company's boldest moves to combat low-cost Chinese rivals
who are eating into its smartphone business. (on.wsj.com/1zg60VJ)
* More than 200 veterans and their families filed a lawsuit
Monday accusing six major banks of helping Iran move tens of
millions of dollars to groups targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq
during the war. (on.wsj.com/1tB19Jq)
* The U.S. and China reached an agreement to drop tariffs on
a wide range of technology products, in a deal that its backers
say could cover $1 trillion in trade and that marks a
significant accomplishment amid strained ties between Beijing
and Washington. (on.wsj.com/1GKbFsc)
* Exxon Mobil Corp's Canadian subsidiary, Imperial
Oil Ltd said that it has shut down one of its largest
oil sands operations for "several weeks" due to a problem in its
core processing plant. (on.wsj.com/1tB22S8)
* Russia unveiled a new initiative to spread Moscow's
message by radio and Internet in 30 different languages, the
latest effort in the Kremlin's intensifying information war with
the West. (on.wsj.com/1tB29NH)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)