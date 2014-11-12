PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories in the
* The United States and China have unveiled long-term plans
to curb emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases linked to
climate change, a surprise move aimed at kick-starting a new
round of international climate negotiations and blunting
domestic opposition to cuts in both countries. (on.wsj.com/1xwa0C4)
* Applications to U.S. graduate schools from Asia, led by
India, have jumped in recent years, but total enrollment has
only inched up as mounting debt appears to be suppressing the
number of U.S. applicants. (on.wsj.com/14bBwKt)
* General Motors Co President Dan Ammann is leading a
push to change how the century-old Detroit auto maker sells and
produces cars around the world. (on.wsj.com/1xwl7eh)
* Christopher Giancarlo, a commissioner at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission has said new rules governing
derivatives markets are sending trading overseas, threatening
Wall Street jobs and potentially destabilizing financial
markets. (on.wsj.com/1zL0SMo)
* Activist investor William Ackman has taken a roughly $2
billion stake in Zoetis Inc and could push the
animal-health company to sell itself to a large drug maker like
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (on.wsj.com/1wRhJuq)
* U.S., British and Swiss regulators are set to penalize big
banks for alleged improprieties in the foreign-exchange markets,
and individual employees are next in line for scrutiny. (on.wsj.com/1ukK4bM)
* Media companies including Walt Disney Co, CBS Corp
, Viacom Inc and Time Warner Inc have
sought the intervention of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to
stop the Federal Communications Commission from requiring them
to disclose details of TV contracts as part of two big ongoing
merger reviews. (on.wsj.com/10XjV7h)
* Yahoo Inc said it was paying about $640 million
in cash to buy video-ad startup BrightRoll Inc, its largest deal
since the October initial public offering of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and its second-largest acquisition during
Marissa Mayer's tenure as chief executive. (on.wsj.com/11gbAMQ)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is abandoning the frenzied
one-day-only "Black Friday" sales model used to jump-start the
annual holiday-shopping season. The world's biggest retailer
instead will offer its best deals on television sets, toys and
other gifts over a five-day period beginning in the last week of
November into early December. (on.wsj.com/1GNDJed)
* Brick-and-mortar retailers who had hoped Congress would
pass a bill to effectively end tax-free online shopping are
likely to be disappointed, as House Speaker John Boehner
indicated this week that he would block the measure. (on.wsj.com/1zL4w90)
* The European Union's new competition chief, Margrethe
Vestager, said she would take her time to investigate the
antitrust concerns posed by Google Inc's control over
large amounts of data. (on.wsj.com/1xw7FqW)
* General Motors Co said it would reduce production
and lay off 510 workers at two Michigan assembly plants to trim
inventories of slower-selling vehicles even as auto sales
generally remain red hot. (on.wsj.com/10Xr8UT)
* Microsoft Corp, Hewlett-Packard Co and
Apple Inc are likely to be some of the big
beneficiaries if a deal reached between China and the United
States leads to slashed tariffs on a range of technology
products around the world, including videogame consoles,
advanced chips and prepaid cards. (on.wsj.com/1zi4fYb)
* Chrysler Group LLC will start repairs on about
371,000 vehicles equipped with potentially defective Takata Corp
air bag inflators in December, nearly six months after
it said it would comply with a request by U.S. safety regulators
to make fixes. (on.wsj.com/1zLa5Er)
* Google Inc has signed a long-term lease with
NASA for part of a historic Navy air base and will pay $1.16
billion in rent over 60 years for the property, where it plans
to renovate three large hangars and use them for projects
involving aviation, space exploration and robotics. (on.wsj.com/1swtxMq)
