PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 19

Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Senate narrowly defeated legislation that would have
approved the Keystone XL pipeline, delivering a political
setback to Senator Mary Landrieu, who had pushed for the vote as
a way to show political clout in her Senate runoff race against
Republican challenger Representative Bill Cassidy. (on.wsj.com/1yQQX3U)
* U.S. auto-safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration demanded auto makers issue a nationwide recall of
air bags made by Takata Corp after receiving a report
of an air bag injury in North Carolina. (on.wsj.com/1t3cz9P)
* Two Palestinians attacked a synagogue in Jerusalem,
killing three American-Israeli rabbis, a British-Israeli rabbi
and a policeman and shifting the focus of violence to deep
within the heart of the Jewish half of the city. (on.wsj.com/1AfI4oL)
* Next month Nielsen will begin measuring viewership of TV
shows on subscription online video services, such as Netflix Inc
and Amazon.Com Inc's Prime Instant Video.(on.wsj.com/1vnBudS)
* Ohio Precious Metals LLC in remote Jackson, Ohio, has
become an outpost in the multibillion-dollar global gold trade,
melting scrap gold and shipping it world-wide. (on.wsj.com/11AOb8Y)
* The Justice Department complains that new encryption
technology by Apple Inc, Google Inc and
others makes it harder for police to gather evidence. (on.wsj.com/1vo07rG)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has cemented its position
as the top Wall Street bank for mergers and acquisitions in one
of the busiest years in the business after planned takeover
deals this week by Actavis Plc and Halliburton Co
. (on.wsj.com/1ylqU54)
* The Ebola epidemic in West Africa has led mining companies
in the region to put expansion plans on hold. The Ebola epidemic
has scared off ships and planes, prompted expatriates to abandon
their posts and delayed the rollout of thousands of jobs meant
for residents of the West African countries hardest hit by the
virus. (on.wsj.com/1xNWVmW)
* French prosecutors have launched a preliminary
insider-trading probe targeting several senior managers at BNP
Paribas SA, seeking to know how much the managers knew
about U.S. litigation risks when selling shares. (on.wsj.com/1u8Scr6)
* Canada is debating tighter border security for stock
trades. The country's regulators are probing dealers' practice
of routing stock orders to United States trading venues in
exchange for rebates, circumventing domestic markets. (on.wsj.com/1usUDIw)
* General Mills Inc agreed to keep the phrase "100
percent Natural" off a brand of granola bars and related
products as part of a legal settlement, the food industry's
latest concession in the battle over how to define natural
foods. (on.wsj.com/1t3vuRP)
* Toyota Motor Corp unveiled a $57,000 fuel-cell
car and plans for a United States network of hydrogen refueling
stations with a message of exclusivity: Don't expect to see too
many of these vehicles soon. (on.wsj.com/1wUxrkR)
* Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending
shareholders vote against the pay package for Microsoft Corp's
CEO Satya Nadella in a nonbinding vote at the software
company's annual meeting. (on.wsj.com/1u8Y4AD)
* AT&T Inc said federal investigators might need a
warrant to gather data about cellphone users' locations,
challenging the more permissive legal framework the government
has used for years. (on.wsj.com/1uGcL3c)
* The Samsung conglomerate's shipbuilding and engineering
units said Wednesday they have scrapped a plan to merge after
facing a hefty bill to buy back shares from shareholders opposed
to the deal. Samsung Heavy Industries Co, the
world's second-largest shipbuilder by revenue, said in September
it would absorb Samsung Engineering Co. (on.wsj.com/1xmEgzv)
* United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp
are gearing up for a new test of their ability to handle the
surge in holiday e-commerce: The frenzy of online shopping that
now comes at the beginning of Thanksgiving weekend, instead of
afterward. (on.wsj.com/1yRcMAg)
* Irving Azoff is trying to pull his clients' songs from
Google Inc's YouTube. A lawyer for Azoff's company,
Global Music Rights sent two letters to YouTube demanding the
company to immediately stop playing about 20,000 of the group's
songs, saying that the online video service had not sought a
license from the organization, Azoff said. (on.wsj.com/1EYslZd)
* BHP Billiton Ltd is making a bold bet on China's
rising middle class, starting in sand dunes of southern
Australia. Beneath the ground at Olympic Dam lies one of the
biggest copper deposits in the world-central to a new investment
strategy for the resources company. (on.wsj.com/1u90u2e)
* Darden Restaurants Inc said its chief financial
officer will retire, and it unveiled a cost-savings plan that
includes eliminating a management layer at its Olive Garden and
LongHorn Steakhouse chains. The company said the moves are
expected to save the company $20 million a year. (on.wsj.com/14J12qI)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore)