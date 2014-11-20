PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 20

Nov 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* United States President Barack Obama will lay out sweeping changes to the immigration system in a speech, offering new protections to millions of people in the country illegally and sparking a bitter fight with Republicans. (on.wsj.com/1F3JGC2)

* Amazon.com Inc has outfitted several United States warehouses with squat, wheeled robots that move stocked shelves to workers and are expected to speed delivery, saving employees as much as 20 miles a day of walking. (on.wsj.com/1qYIYO6)

* Federal Reserve officials meeting last month said they felt the U.S. recovery was on strong enough footing to withstand gathering external threats to growth and stuck to their plan to gradually unwind nearly six years of easy-money policies. (on.wsj.com/1vqtGbw)

* A United States Senate report on commodity-market activities at big Wall Street banks accuses the firms of being so powerful they were able to influence prices, gain trading advantages and put the broader financial system at risk by entering volatile businesses such as uranium trading and coal production. (on.wsj.com/1uTMNsW)

* A look at the partnership of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc CEO Michael Pearson and activist investor William Ackman in their failed $53 billion bid to acquire Allergan Inc shows that the two men didn't always see eye to eye. (on.wsj.com/1uTOC99)

* Investors are shedding holdings of Korean won, Singapore dollars and other Asian currencies, in a bet the yen's fall against the dollar will reverberate through the region's foreign-exchange markets. (on.wsj.com/1yUYcI2)

* Forever 21 is grappling with a special problem stemming from its aggressive expansion: gigantic stores that it has had trouble filling productively, sources said. It doesn't report sales or profits, but people who have seen the figures say sales excluding newly opened or closed stores hit a negative patch within the last 18 months. (on.wsj.com/1Ak64aj)

* The Coca-Cola Co is increasingly pushing smaller packages as more Americans fret about calories from sugary drinks. Coca-Cola said that sales of its namesake cola's smaller, premium-priced packages, including 7.5 ounce "mini cans" and 8 ounce glass bottles, have risen 9 percent this year through October in dollar terms in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1qvN05O)

* Archer Daniels Midland Co sued Syngenta AG over losses the grain trader and processor said it suffered after Syngenta sold genetically engineered corn in the United States that had yet to win approval in China. (on.wsj.com/1F5P6MJ)

* Yahoo Inc struck a five-year deal with Mozilla Corp to become the default search engine on its Firefox browser in the United States, ending the nonprofit's long-standing relationship with Google Inc (on.wsj.com/11EvAsv)

* Thousands of people struggling to pay back student debt are in line to get a break as two big lenders, Wells Fargo & Co and Discover Financial Services roll out programs to ease loan terms. (on.wsj.com/1qXWWzL)

