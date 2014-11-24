PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 24

Nov 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hedge funds are betting that some of the largest U.S. coal
companies are heading for the financial slag heap. Walter Energy
is a particular favorite of distressed-debt investors,
including Apollo Global Management LLC, Brigade Capital
Management LP, Caspian Capital Management and Knighthead Capital
Management LLC, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1AElIxm)
* Samsung Electronics Co is considering a major
leadership shake-up, according to people familiar with the
matter, part of an attempt to revive its fortunes after a
difficult year that has hurt its profitability, market share and
stock price. (on.wsj.com/1yJO9Wz)
* Yik Yak, the controversial anonymous-messaging app that
has spread rapidly across college campuses, is proof that it can
take as little as a year these days to go from zero to a
valuation of hundreds of millions of dollars. Sequoia Capital
has led a $62 million investment in Yik Yak in the Atlanta-based
startup's third funding round this year, according to people
familiar with the deal. (on.wsj.com/1uuicx2)
* A faith-based shareholder group is asking Bank of America
Corp to separate the jobs of chairman and CEO, laying
the groundwork for a potential showdown between the bank and
some investors this spring. (on.wsj.com/1HCOIrn)
* Highly anticipated federal rules on commercial drones are
expected to require operators to have a license and limit
flights to daylight hours, below 400 feet and within sight of
the person at the controls, according to people familiar with
the rule-making process. (on.wsj.com/1y64yq3)
* American Airlines Group Inc and the union that
represents its 15,000 pilots said they would continue to
negotiate terms of a combined labor agreement, putting off a
plan to reach a deal through arbitration. The new goal is to
resolve the impasse by mid-December, the two sides said. (on.wsj.com/1FhVGzO)
* The headlines in the long-running trial over the bailout
of American International Group Inc have been dominated
by three heavy hitters who testified-and one who did not. But as
testimony likely wraps up Monday after eight weeks, legal
observers said two low-profile witnesses from early in the
proceedings addressed what may be the key question: whether the
government correctly interpreted a 1930s-era section of the
Federal Reserve Act to allow it to acquire a sizable equity
stake in AIG to help compensate taxpayers. (on.wsj.com/1xq59Pw)
* A gusher of U.S. initial public offerings of
energy-focused master limited partnerships has some money
managers urging caution. Investors, drawn by the reputation of
MLPs for stable, high payouts and a central role in the U.S.
energy boom, have poured money into newly minted stocks from
these companies, which mainly own and operate oil and
natural-gas pipelines and storage facilities. (on.wsj.com/1vDmOrp)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)