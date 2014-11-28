PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 28

Nov 28 The following are the top stories in the
* Two music publishers are taking aim at a new target in the
battle against illegal song downloading: the cable industry.
Wednesday afternoon, BMG Rights Management LLC and Round Hill
Music LP sued cable giant Cox Communications Inc, claiming that
Cox, which provides Internet service to millions, is
deliberately turning a blind eye to illegal downloading by its
subscribers. (on.wsj.com/15F673Y)
* Hedge-fund managers are increasingly persuading investors
to lock up their money for longer - in many cases more than
double the typical one-year period - and dangling lower fees to
close the deal. (on.wsj.com/1vr7DyZ)
* European politicians are poised to approve a new
generation of lower-cost rockets, partly in response to
competition from U.S. launch providers, according to government
and aerospace-industry officials on both sides of the Atlantic.
(on.wsj.com/1xY2DEe)
* Manufacturers are taking matters into their own hands to
patch up a weak spot of Thailand's economy: its worsening
shortage of skilled labor. A shrinking labor pool and inadequate
training for workers are constraining business and industrial
growth, investors here say. Now an increasing number of
companies - many in the auto industry - are rolling out
apprenticeship programs aimed at beefing up the workforce
themselves. (on.wsj.com/1HJ21Xh)
* Europe escalated its war against U.S. technology
superpowers as the Continent's two largest economies and the
European Parliament on Thursday backed fresh efforts to rein in
the growing influence of companies such as Apple Inc,
Facebook Inc and Google Inc. (on.wsj.com/1zZDYhv)
* Outbrain Inc, a provider of "native ads," filed
confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
earlier this month seeking preliminary approval to list shares
on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1xXb1Uk)
* The financial crisis and its aftermath have revived
interest in gold as a monetary policy instrument, especially in
Europe, where central banks face public pressure to buy gold or
bring back home what they hold overseas. (on.wsj.com/1vWk0pg)
* BAIC Motor Corp, a Chinese car maker partly owned by
Daimler AG, is planning to start gauging investors'
interest next week in an initial public offering which could
raise between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion in Hong Kong, a
person familiar with the situation said. (on.wsj.com/1tx1blZ)
