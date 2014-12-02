PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Supreme Court appears to be searching for a compromise approach for evaluating when threats made in the age of social media rise to the level of criminal conduct. The Supreme Court on Monday waded into the question of when a social-media posting rises to the level of a criminal threat, in a case examining a Pennsylvania man's conviction following comments he made to his estranged wife and others on Facebook. (on.wsj.com/1A9OIds)

* Home appraisers are inflating the value of some properties they assess, often at the behest of loan officers and real-estate agents, in what industry executives say is a return to practices seen before the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1ybmYXT)

* General Electric Co is a surprising experimenter with new media, Instagraming pictures of its machinery, pinning photos on Pinterest, blogging on Tumblr and posting six-second videos on Vine, among other things. (on.wsj.com/1B7ID4h)

* The American middle class has absorbed a steep increase in the cost of health care and other necessities as incomes have stagnated, forcing families to cut back spending on things from like clothing and restaurants. (on.wsj.com/1yFcajk)

* Investors and the German government cheered E.ON's plan to split into two, betting that gains at the business focusing on green energy will offset problems at the spinoff focused on traditional energy sources. (on.wsj.com/1wgqnE4)

* A group of cyber thieves may be attempting to gain an edge on Wall Street by targeting chief financial officers, advisory firms and others involved in mergers, acquisitions and other market-moving events, according to computer security firm FireEye. (on.wsj.com/1zbA70i)

* Medical-device maker Medtronic Inc on Monday offered to sell $17 billion in corporate bonds to finance its acquisition of Ireland's Covidien Plc. (on.wsj.com/1HTAMZZ)

* Hewlett-Packard Co, as it prepares to split in two, is unveiling on Tuesday a plan to help retain important customers by allowing them to leave behind a processor technology that has found few takers besides HP. (on.wsj.com/1txPhsO) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)