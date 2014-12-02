PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Supreme Court appears to be searching for a compromise
approach for evaluating when threats made in the age of social
media rise to the level of criminal conduct. The Supreme Court
on Monday waded into the question of when a social-media posting
rises to the level of a criminal threat, in a case examining a
Pennsylvania man's conviction following comments he made to his
estranged wife and others on Facebook. (on.wsj.com/1A9OIds)
* Home appraisers are inflating the value of some properties
they assess, often at the behest of loan officers and
real-estate agents, in what industry executives say is a return
to practices seen before the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1ybmYXT)
* General Electric Co is a surprising experimenter
with new media, Instagraming pictures of its machinery, pinning
photos on Pinterest, blogging on Tumblr and posting six-second
videos on Vine, among other things. (on.wsj.com/1B7ID4h)
* The American middle class has absorbed a steep increase in
the cost of health care and other necessities as incomes have
stagnated, forcing families to cut back spending on things from
like clothing and restaurants. (on.wsj.com/1yFcajk)
* Investors and the German government cheered E.ON's
plan to split into two, betting that gains at the
business focusing on green energy will offset problems at the
spinoff focused on traditional energy sources. (on.wsj.com/1wgqnE4)
* A group of cyber thieves may be attempting to gain an edge
on Wall Street by targeting chief financial officers, advisory
firms and others involved in mergers, acquisitions and other
market-moving events, according to computer security firm
FireEye. (on.wsj.com/1zbA70i)
* Medical-device maker Medtronic Inc on Monday
offered to sell $17 billion in corporate bonds to finance its
acquisition of Ireland's Covidien Plc. (on.wsj.com/1HTAMZZ)
* Hewlett-Packard Co, as it prepares to split in
two, is unveiling on Tuesday a plan to help retain important
customers by allowing them to leave behind a processor
technology that has found few takers besides HP. (on.wsj.com/1txPhsO)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)