PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 4

Dec 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A hacking attack on Sony Pictures that disabled its internal systems and resulted in the leak of five films and a slew of sensitive data on pay and other personnel matters has set off upheaval at the big Hollywood studio. (on.wsj.com/1rYLtjK)

* Despite some high-profile accidents, finding the locations of oil-filled trains remains difficult, even in those states that don't consider the information top secret, because there are no federal or state rules requiring public notice. (on.wsj.com/1I2lWRc)

* U.K. treasury chief George Osborne on Wednesday introduced a new 25 percent tax on foreign companies' profits derived from economic activity in the U.K. - aiming to rein in what the government says is tax avoidance by multinationals shifting their tax burden to lower-tax regimes. (on.wsj.com/1vlq44B)

* Google Inc plans to boost the commissions it pays some outside firms to sell its workplace software, signaling a more serious challenge to Microsoft Corp's dominance at larger companies, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1zmmlb4)

* HBO could pay a price with at least one major pay-TV partner if its planned streaming-video service proves a hit with consumers, people familiar with the matter say. Under HBO's current contract with DirecTV, the cable channel would run into problems if it signs up more than 450,000 subscribers nationally for the "over-the-top" online service, or 300,000 in any given local market. (on.wsj.com/1vOCjdJ)

* As competition in online payments heats up, investors are doubling down on Stripe. The payments startup said it raised $70 million in a new funding round valuing it at $3.57 billion, doubling its valuation in less than a year. Thrive Capital led the round, which also included previous backers Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst Partners. (on.wsj.com/12oknvE)

* United Continental Holdings Inc has imposed new restrictions on lithium-ion batteries carried in the cargo holds of its jets, the latest airline response to fire hazards posed by such bulk shipments. (on.wsj.com/1ySz9HK)

(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)