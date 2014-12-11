PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 11

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Dec 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Starboard Value LP has built a roughly 6 percent stake in Staples Inc and increased its position in Office Depot Inc to about 10 percent, according to people familiar with the matter, moves that could increase pressure for a combination of the office-supply retailers. (on.wsj.com/1un4jRL)
* In a blow to the Justice Department's Wall Street crackdown, a federal appeals court, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, overturned two insider-trading convictions and ruled it is not always illegal to buy or sell stocks using inside information. (on.wsj.com/12x70cT)
* A top official at the Securities and Exchange Commission has taken the unusual step of saying Harvard University could be vulnerable to legal action from the agency or investors over a corporate governance project. (on.wsj.com/1Dezj0w)
* Standard Chartered Plc on Wednesday said it has created a new board committee to focus on financial crime, a move that follows the extension of a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities. (on.wsj.com/1zzeuch)
* Philadelphia's transit agency has sued Gilead Sciences Inc , accusing the company of "price-gouging" on the sale of its $1,000-per-pill hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, the latest salvo in a battle between health-care payers and the pharmaceutical industry over prices. (on.wsj.com/1vSvn0x)
* EBay Inc is considering a plan to eliminate thousands of jobs early next year as it prepares to split off its PayPal payments unit, according to people familiar with the company's thinking. (on.wsj.com/1BA9lmD) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.