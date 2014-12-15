PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 15

Dec 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Large parts of central Sydney were in lockdown after at least one gunman took hostages in a cafe and placed an Islamic flag in the window, sparking concerns a terrorist attack was under way. (on.wsj.com/135etjz)

* Since bond titan Bill Gross bolted, aggressive maneuvers by remaining Pimco executives have helped slow an investor exodus, fend off hedge funds hoping to profit from the turmoil and give Pimco more breathing room. (on.wsj.com/1xjmhM6)

* PetSmart Inc agreed to be bought by a group led by BC Partners Inc for more than $8.2 billion, the largest private-equity buyout in an otherwise lackluster year for such deals. (on.wsj.com/1w8k44v)

* Facing potential shortages of airline pilots and dramatic advances in automation, industry and government researchers have begun the most serious look yet at the idea of enabling jetliners to be flown by a single pilot. (on.wsj.com/1GnU6wN)

* Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc has invested 1.26 billion yuan ($203.7 million) in local home appliances maker Midea Group Co Ltd, in a deal aimed at boosting its presence in the market for Internet-connected home electronics. (on.wsj.com/1wuA4hg)

* Document-management and data-storage company Recall Holdings Ltd has rejected Iron Mountain Inc's 2.2 billion Australian dollar ($1.81 billion) takeover bid as too low. (on.wsj.com/1BGPv6g)

* Sony Pictures has retained attorney David Boies in an effort to stop news publications from using stolen documents that have been leaked online. (on.wsj.com/1IRQdm0)

* American Airlines Group Inc plans to stick with distance-based bonuses while competitors like Delta Airlines and United Airlines are switching to fare-based bonuses. (on.wsj.com/1ssOlWo)

* A group of large money-management firms are valuing SurveyMonkey at close to $2 billion in a new round of funding that will help fuel the online questionnaire service's expansion into corporate software, said a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GGe58o)

* Bob Evans Farms Inc's longtime CEO resigned as the firm's board stepped up a push to revamp the restaurant-and-food company after an activist-led proxy fight. (on.wsj.com/1uHaErf)

($1 = 6.1845 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1.2132 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)