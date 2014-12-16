PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc plans to push deeper into online
commerce by enhancing its Google Shopping service with features
that more directly challenge Amazon.com Inc. (on.wsj.com/1uPkFDX)
* NBC is launching a live stream of its broadcast network,
part of a broader effort at parent NBCUniversal to make more of
its content available online via computers and mobile devices.
(on.wsj.com/1BRMcMr)
* Two tech startups, Hortonworks Inc and New Relic
Inc, have proposed to sell shares to the public at a 25
percent to 50 percent discount to the roughly $1 billion
valuations that some venture-capital firms and big mutual funds
paid earlier this year. (on.wsj.com/1u7sqok)
* U.S. cattle exports have fallen by a third this year,
hurting businesses from cattle haulers to the port in
Wilmington, Delaware. (on.wsj.com/1BO72cJ)
* Repsol SA is preparing an US$8.3 billion bid for
Talisman Energy Inc of Canada, a takeover that would
roughly double the Spanish company's oil output. (on.wsj.com/1GpQYAC)
* InterContinental Hotels Group Plc has agreed to
buy Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for $430 million in cash. (on.wsj.com/1BNmbLu)
* U.S. manufacturing output climbed past its prerecession
peak this fall, suggesting the American economy is on solid
footing despite growing signs of weakness abroad. (on.wsj.com/1Gp6tZq)
* Riverbed Technology Inc agreed to be acquired by
private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for about $3.6 billion,
following more than a year of pressure from activist investor
Elliott Management Corp. (on.wsj.com/16ofvcG)
* The South Korean government said it plans to impose
penalties on Korean Air Lines Co Ltd in response to
a recent incident involving an executive who delayed a flight to
eject a crew member in a protest at the way she was served
macadamia nuts. (on.wsj.com/1sxXsuF)
* Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co, which is controlled
by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has raised US$3.7 billion
in a Hong Kong initial public offering after pricing the deal
near the high end of an indicative price range, according to
people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1wAIh3x)
* GT Advanced Technologies Inc has won bankruptcy
court approval of a settlement with Apple Inc that
wards off the threat of litigation over a failed effort to
produce large quantities of scratch-and shatter-resistant
smartphone screen materials. (on.wsj.com/16oLvND)
* Cement companies Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA
cleared a major hurdle toward their planned $43
billion merger after antitrust authorities in Europe said the
deal could go ahead, subject to significant asset sales across
the region. (on.wsj.com/1wUO7P4)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)