PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

* Ripples from Sony Pictures' decision not to release its
controversial comedy "The Interview" immediately reached other
entertainment projects in the works as producers and studios
sought to distance themselves from productions involving North
Korea.
* If the Obama administration's move to normalize ties with
Cuba does lead to an end to the U.S. embargo, it could reignite
battles over the U.S. rights to sell two of the island's most
prized exports: cigars and rum.
* Car makers are not pulling out of Russia yet, but they are
growing increasingly nervous and moving to control the damage
from plunging consumer demand and exposure to Russia's swooning
currency.
* Deezer, the French music streaming service, has appointed
a new boss as it prepares for a full-scale launch in the already
crowded U.S. market.
* Madison Square Garden Co, which said in October
that it would explore separating its entertainment businesses
from its media and sports operations, added on Thursday that it
would consider breaking up further.
* Computer-services company Atos will buy Xerox's
information technology outsourcing business for $1.05
billion in cash, a deal that would bolster the French company's
position in the U.S.
* Luxembourg agreed Thursday to share with the European
Commission information on tax deals secured by multinational
companies with operations in the small nation.
* RadioShack Corp said its head of marketing is
leaving the company, the second top level executive departure in
the middle of its all-important holiday sales drive, as the
electronics chain tries to stave off bankruptcy.
* Liberty Media Corp's CommerceHub is set to
announce it has agreed to acquire e-commerce advisory firm
Mercent as it seeks to broaden its clients' reach online,
particularly through Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc
.
* American Apparel Inc has been approached by Irving
Place Capital about a possible takeover, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Unilever Plc on Thursday said it was withdrawing
a high-profile lawsuit it filed against a California food
startup over the marketing of mayonnaise.
* Hulu has won the rights to a large trove of FX Networks
shows like "The Strain" and "Tyrant" in a deal designed to
minimize the damage many media executives fear streaming
services are wreaking on traditional cable TV.
