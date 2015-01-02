PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 2

Jan 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The White House plans to pivot from U.S. President Barack
Obama's reliance on executive actions in the coming year and
invest more in a legislative strategy aimed at trying to advance
key policy goals with the new, Republican-controlled Congress,
senior administration officials said. The White House's
legislative strategy will quickly be put to the test after the
new Congress convenes next Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1tH7U3F)
* Alliance Boots GmbH completed its two-part sale to
Walgreen Co on Wednesday, putting buyout firm KKR & Co
LP on track to roughly quadruple the cash it invested in
the European pharmacy company. Walgreen on Wednesday completed
the second phase of the transaction, acquiring the 55 percent of
Alliance Boots that it didn't buy in 2012. (on.wsj.com/1zXeHHP)
* General Motors Co closed 2014 by issuing three new
safety recalls covering more than 83,780 large sport-utility
vehicles and pickup trucks, lifting the number of recall
campaigns disclosed by the auto maker during the year to 84. (on.wsj.com/1wHXrz2)
* Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp expect their weakest sales growth in more than
a decade this year as they struggle to compete with Japanese
rivals benefiting from a weaker yen. The two South Korean auto
makers predicted a combined 2.5 percent increase in global sales
to 8.2 million vehicles in 2015. (on.wsj.com/1CXaKUV)
* Kellogg Co outbid a private-equity firm for control
of Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr, a deal that would mark a
small step forward in the U.S. food company's desire for
international expansion. Kellogg submitted a bid of 89.86
Egyptian pound ($13) a share, to acquire a 51 percent stake in
Bisco Misr, a spokeswoman for the Battle Creek, Michigan company
said on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1ydwfim)
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)