PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* France dispatched thousands of police and military personnel to protect synagogues and Jewish schools, as the government warned of continued terror threats after three days of deadly violence. (on.wsj.com/1Cbqgcb)

* Howard Dvorkin, a prominent consumer adviser on debt relief, has financial links to firms such as payday lenders that often drive people deeper into debt. (on.wsj.com/1Ioc9nw)

* Hackers claiming to be aligned with the Islamic State extremist group took control of the U.S. Central Command's primary Twitter and YouTube accounts Monday, posting office phone numbers of top military officers and what they said were confidential military documents. (on.wsj.com/1ATRtmv)

* The chief executive of Dollar Tree Inc, Bob Sasser, warned his counterpart at Family Dollar that he won't accept any further delays of a shareholder vote on the companies $8.5 billion deal. A vote on the acquisition, which has been approved by Family Dollar's board, has been delayed twice as the discount chain's shareholders consider the prospect of a better offer in light of a rival takeover approach from Dollar General. (on.wsj.com/1xjbZFE)

* Amid signs of a tightening labor market, Aetna Inc plans to boost the incomes of its lowest-paid workers by as much as a third in a bid to draw top prospects and reduce turnover. The move by the big health insurer highlights larger debates over the pace of the economic recovery and the compensation of people toward the bottom of the wage scale. (on.wsj.com/1AKwy2G) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)