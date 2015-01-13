PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the
* France dispatched thousands of police and military
personnel to protect synagogues and Jewish schools, as the
government warned of continued terror threats after three days
of deadly violence. (on.wsj.com/1Cbqgcb)
* Howard Dvorkin, a prominent consumer adviser on debt
relief, has financial links to firms such as payday lenders that
often drive people deeper into debt. (on.wsj.com/1Ioc9nw)
* Hackers claiming to be aligned with the Islamic State
extremist group took control of the U.S. Central Command's
primary Twitter and YouTube accounts Monday, posting
office phone numbers of top military officers and what they said
were confidential military documents. (on.wsj.com/1ATRtmv)
* The chief executive of Dollar Tree Inc, Bob
Sasser, warned his counterpart at Family Dollar that he
won't accept any further delays of a shareholder vote on the
companies $8.5 billion deal. A vote on the acquisition, which
has been approved by Family Dollar's board, has been delayed
twice as the discount chain's shareholders consider the prospect
of a better offer in light of a rival takeover approach from
Dollar General. (on.wsj.com/1xjbZFE)
* Amid signs of a tightening labor market, Aetna Inc
plans to boost the incomes of its lowest-paid workers by as
much as a third in a bid to draw top prospects and reduce
turnover. The move by the big health insurer highlights larger
debates over the pace of the economic recovery and the
compensation of people toward the bottom of the wage scale. (on.wsj.com/1AKwy2G)
