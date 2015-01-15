PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 15

Jan 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* More than three months of U.S. airstrikes in Syria have failed to prevent Islamic State militants from expanding their control in that country, according to U.S. and independent assessments, raising new concerns about President Barack Obama's military strategy in the Middle East. (on.wsj.com/155mtlG)

* The moribund mortgage market suddenly sprang back to life last week after a drop in interest rates to levels not seen in almost two years sent borrowers rushing to lock in cheaper loans. (on.wsj.com/1wcYQOr)

* French Jews who fled discrimination in North Africa over a half-century ago are now finding violence and discrimination in what was supposed to be their safe haven. (on.wsj.com/1B4lSi3)

* RadioShack Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next month, according to people familiar with the matter, following a sputtering turnaround effort that left the electronics chain short on cash. (on.wsj.com/1yjEqcf)

* Harold Hamm, chairman of Continental Resources Inc , has pledged 18 percent of his company's shares outstanding as collateral for a personal loan. (on.wsj.com/1u5MiOw)

* The Reserve Bank of India surprised the market with an early-morning rate cut in a move to help boost growth in Asia's third-largest economy as the country's stubborn inflation has cooled. (on.wsj.com/1BtPSTt)

* Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co plans to buy France's Louvre Hotels Group, the second-largest European hotel group, for up to $1.43 billion. (on.wsj.com/1CoGtuE)

* Federal agents on Wednesday raided Med-Care Diabetic & Medical Supplies, a Boca Raton, Florida, medical-equipment supplier with an executive who inspired a "Wolf of Wall Street" character. (on.wsj.com/1u8ARA9)

* Apache Corp is laying off as many as 250 employees this week in one of the first major workforce cuts at an American oil producer since crude prices began to plunge last summer. (on.wsj.com/1FZqZ6p)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)