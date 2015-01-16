PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 16

Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the
* Switzerland's central bank triggered turmoil in bond and
currency markets after it unexpectedly scrapped a cap on the
franc-euro rate, underscoring growing concerns about global
economic prospects. (on.wsj.com/1E6lgqA)
* More than five years into the economic recovery, the U.S.
biggest banks are still on the outside looking in, as their
fortunes grow increasingly disconnected from the rest of the
country's. (on.wsj.com/1C6xBLV)
* After the Paris attacks, Europe's establishment
politicians are rushing to reassure constituents, while
anti-immigrant parties stand to gain ground. (on.wsj.com/14GBWrS)
* Belgian police killed two people in a firefight,
disrupting what authorities called an imminent terrorist plot
that included people who had returned from Syria, possibly
fighting with Islamist extremists there. (on.wsj.com/1AWH9aX)
* Schlumberger Ltd cut 9,000 workers with profit
falling sharply as oversupply and tepid demand drove oil prices
down along with exploration spending. (on.wsj.com/1yiHqXL)
* Target Corp is shutting down its money-losing
foray into Canada, wiping out billions of dollars in investment
to focus on the more pressing task of reviving its sluggish U.S.
business. (on.wsj.com/1x5Cakj)
* BlackRock Inc said investors poured a record
amount of new money into the firm last year partly because of
turmoil at rival Pacific Investment Management Co. (on.wsj.com/1IFGtKA)
* Dish Network Corp has reached a new distribution
agreement with Fox News and is putting the channel back on its
satellite-TV service after a three-week dispute. (on.wsj.com/14GCoGF)
* Apple Inc, Google Inc, Intel Corp
and Adobe Systems Inc have agreed to pay
64,000 current and former workers $415 million to settle a
class-action lawsuit. (on.wsj.com/1u7YFtv)
* BP Plc faces a maximum $13.7 billion in fines for
the oil that gushed into the Gulf of Mexico in the Deepwater
Horizon disaster, after a federal judge ruled the company is
liable for just over 3 million barrels of spilled crude. (on.wsj.com/1sFgYFj)
* Viacom Inc on Thursday extended Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman's contract by two years, signaling the board's
continued confidence in his leadership even as the media giant
faces sharp ratings declines at its cable networks and troubles
with some of its smallest distributors. (on.wsj.com/1xv7yrv)
* Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc
has agreed to sell its U.S. license rights to the painkiller
Nucynta to DepoMed Inc for $1.05 billion. (on.wsj.com/1yq1vII)
