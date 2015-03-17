PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories in
* Apple Inc is in talks with programmers to offer a
slimmed-down bundle of TV networks this fall, anchored by
broadcasters such as ABC, CBS and Fox. (on.wsj.com/1GOgcrv)
* Mayor Rahm Emanuel describes a city on the mend, while
challenger Jesus "Chuy" Garcia sees one in free fall as the two
met Monday for the first of three debates in a mayoral runoff
where the tone is sharpening. (on.wsj.com/1EXsTDn)
* Iran, the United States and its allies are pushing ahead
with talks over a nuclear deal that would change many
things-perhaps none faster than the price of oil. (on.wsj.com/1AP2u3k)
* A dispute between a bank and a client over advice ended in
a settlement Monday that included an unusual payment: more
advice. Credit Suisse Group agreed to pay
Freeport-McMoRan $10 million and provide $6.25 million
in future advisory work for free. (on.wsj.com/1HWzbS8)
* Some big U.S. companies are poised to hand activist
investors the keys to their boardrooms following intense
shareholder pressure and a regulatory shift that disrupted
firms' ability to block investor initiatives. (on.wsj.com/19u6JM3)
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals raised its price for
Salix Pharmaceuticals by about a billion dollars in a
new deal that knocked out rival bidder Endo International
. (on.wsj.com/1DuXs2E)
* Holcim Ltd has rejected the terms of a proposed
$44 billion merger with Lafarge, casting doubt over
the creation of a global construction-materials behemoth. (on.wsj.com/1BOPbER)
