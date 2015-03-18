PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled
ahead of his main challenger in Israeli elections with most of
the votes counted early Wednesday, a strong showing after he
hammered away at security issues in the final hours of the
campaign. (on.wsj.com/1bet0hw)
* Moshe Kahlon, who left Likud after a personal falling out
with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, led his new center-right
party, Kulanu, to a strong finish in a tight race. (on.wsj.com/1besZKj)
* American Express Co will unveil plans Wednesday to
team up with big-name companies such as Macy's Inc and
Exxon Mobil Corp to launch a loyalty program this
spring, the latest move by the credit card company to appeal to
a wider customer base. (on.wsj.com/1betYdz)
* Car makers such as Audi favor Mexico over the U.S. South
as a site for North American plants partly owing to Mexico's
free-trade agreements. (on.wsj.com/1ADl9jh)
* After years of reassuring the public that interest rates
would stay low, the Federal Reserve is about to create some
uncertainty by veering away from such promises. (on.wsj.com/1MIrtxx)
* Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc are expected
to pay as much as $800 million combined to settle a lawsuit with
investors who say the banks manipulated foreign-exchange rates.
(on.wsj.com/19x8zM1)
* Mortgage-finance companies Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae on
Tuesday said they are changing the way they modify some loans in
anticipation of an influx of borrowers struggling to make
payments on loans with rising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1EpwlkR)
* French fashion house Chanel said it would increase prices
in Europe on some handbags while slashing them in China in a bid
to eliminate a growing price gap caused by the weakened euro. (on.wsj.com/1HYczRd)
* The boards of cement companies Holcim and
Lafarge met separately on Tuesday to try to save their
proposed $44-billion tie-up, and discussions on both sides
hinged on the future of one man: Lafarge CEO Bruno Lafont. (on.wsj.com/1EuNNXJ)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's executives often tout
their 102-year vision for the Chinese e-commerce company. But
some investors don't have to stick around past Wednesday. That
is when several big institutional investors who bought stakes in
Alibaba before its September initial public offering will be
free to sell about 340 million shares when some "lockup"
agreements expire. (on.wsj.com/1MM8hx6)
* A proposed mall merger turned into a battle royal, with
two of the country's largest retail landlords trading barbs and
jostling for better position in a $16 billion takeover offer.
Los Angeles-based Macerich Co, the third-largest mall
owner in the U.S. by market value, on Tuesday rejected an offer
by its larger rival, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc
, to buy the company for $91 per share in cash and stock.
(on.wsj.com/1GUJapS)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)