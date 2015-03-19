PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 19

March 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. economy will be better positioned for the next recession if interest rates are higher when the downturn starts - yet the best way to achieve that may be to keep rates lower now. (on.wsj.com/1AHYfaD)

* The Federal Reserve opened a door to raising short-term rates by midyear but offered several reasons it is still in no great rush to act. It said it would move when it is reasonably confident low inflation is on track to return to its 2 percent target. (on.wsj.com/1BY3PcR)

* Despite changing consumer tastes, Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent is pushing a strategy to sell more cola. The 62-year-old CEO says he has a number of plans such as increased marketing spending and an overhaul of the company's U.S. distribution network that will help Coke return to high-single-digit earnings growth in 2016. (on.wsj.com/1H3SP0R)

* Gunmen stormed a museum in Tunisia's capital on Wednesday, leaving 20 people dead, including 18 foreign tourists, after failing to launch an assault on the national assembly as lawmakers debated an antiterrorism bill. (on.wsj.com/1FGxNDB)

* Jana Partners sold a 20 percent stake in its firm to a Neuberger Berman business, the latest sign that the broader investing world is embracing activism. (on.wsj.com/1DBKeRU)

* New details about the controversial sale of a house to Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray show the seller didn't make a profit, undermining Videgaray's suggestion that the deal was done out of commercial interest. (on.wsj.com/1MPJbxk)

* New tax transparency requirements between multinational corporations and European governments may be broadened further this year to encompass public disclosure of the companies' tax arrangements in Europe. The requirement for public disclosures would go further than a draft bill approved by the European Commission on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1bgeNk9)

* General Motors Co is closing its plant in Russia and stopping sale of many of its products in that market, a strategic shift aimed at meeting European profit targets and devoting capital to ventures that carry less risk. (on.wsj.com/1Ex7tKo) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)