PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24

March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Banks are shuffling big chunks of their securities portfolios around the balance sheet to shield capital levels from rising interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1FxMMB8)

* Total SA is pushing ahead with a $27 billion natural-gas project in the Russian Arctic, but it will seek a big chunk of the financing - as much as $15 billion worth - through Chinese banks in local currency and euros. (on.wsj.com/1HrGAYN)

* A U.S. activist fund is raising pressure on Vivendi SA to boost shareholder returns and clarify its strategy ahead of next month's annual meeting, highlighting a growing malaise among minority shareholders over where group Chairman Vincent Bollore is driving the media conglomerate. (on.wsj.com/1FSta9D)

* U.S. regulators added three foreign-owned banks, BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings PLC and Royal Bank of Scotland, to the list of big financial firms that haven't shown they can collapse without causing broader economic damage. (on.wsj.com/1xe2wqe)

* Ocwen Financial Corp disclosed late Monday after the market closed that it had been threatened with a possible delisting by the New York Stock Exchange for failing to file its 2014 annual financial statement on time, and that it wasn't certain when it would file the required statements. (on.wsj.com/18TZVq0) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)