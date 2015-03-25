PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 25

March 25 The following are the top stories in
* Top U.S. executives get paid a lot to do their jobs. Now
many are also getting a big boost in what they will be paid
after they stop working. Executive pensions are swelling at such
companies as General Electric Co, United Technologies
Corp and Coca-Cola Co. (on.wsj.com/1EQRVBu)
* As the federal government was wrapping up its antitrust
investigation of Google Inc, company executives had a
flurry of meetings with top officials at the White House and
Federal Trade Commission, the agency running the probe. (on.wsj.com/1CX0Qny)
* With Morgan Stanley's current finance chief Ruth
Porat announcing Tuesday that she was leaving for Google Inc,
chief executive James Gorman selected as her successor Jonathan
Pruzan, a 46-year-old investment banker who once reported to
Porat and later co-led the team that advises banks and other
financial-services companies. (on.wsj.com/1CoAvfX)
* The most anticipated energy deal of the year is off the
table. Whiting Petroleum said Tuesday it isn't "pursuing
any significant strategic transaction" and that it would issue
more equity and take on more debt. (on.wsj.com/1xxgLXD)
* A former Federal Reserve governor who expressed concern
that central bank policies could spark financial instability is
headed for the world of hedge funds. Jeremy Stein signed up as a
paid consultant to BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, the New
York hedge-fund firm confirmed. (on.wsj.com/1y4d4Dn)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)