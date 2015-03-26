PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 26

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV has agreed to pay $232.7 million for violating U.S. sanctions in Iran and Sudan, ending a six-year Justice Department investigation. (on.wsj.com/1Gq2vRZ)
* Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman plans more changes to his management team in the coming months, in addition to several unveiled earlier this month. (on.wsj.com/1HJDCip)
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC sold 135 million shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc in an offering that priced at $23.75 a share late Wednesday, according to people familiar with the deal. (on.wsj.com/1D0ly5P)
* Carlsberg, Heineken, InBev, SABMiller and others soon will add nutritional labels to their drinks to aid customers making food and drinks choices by calorie count, a European brewers group said. (on.wsj.com/1FJzHoq)
* French investigators probing the cause of Flight 9525's crash said they had a breakthrough with the recovery of an audio file from the Airbus jet's black box. (on.wsj.com/1CQE52V) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.