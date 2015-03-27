PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google's incoming CFO, Ruth Porat, will receive
a $5 million signing bonus plus $65 million worth of restricted
stock, making her one of the highest paid CFOs. (on.wsj.com/192Cif1)
* Toyota broke a two-year silence on a revamped
manufacturing process - built on sharing components among
vehicles - that it says will produce half its vehicles by 2020
and slash costs. (on.wsj.com/1Bw7kUl)
* Pemex has landed its first major investment since an
energy overhaul opened the sector to private players. BlackRock
and First Reserve will put up about $900 million for a
45 percent stake in a pipeline project. (on.wsj.com/1D4b1Xn)
* Hewlett-Packard Co is nearing a deal to sell
control of its data-networking business in China to Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1M8EnYV)
* Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said that it appointed Luciano Coutinho, head of the
country's development bank, as its new chairman. (on.wsj.com/1Ng1Moe)
* German auto maker Mercedes-Benz says its coming offering
will appeal to existing pickup owners looking for greater luxury
and comfort than now available from midsize pickups from Toyota,
General Motors and others. (on.wsj.com/1IBORdD)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)