PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Israeli officials and congressional Republicans on Monday
set high bars with exacting conditions for a nuclear accord with
Iran. (on.wsj.com/1DeqKBs)
* Viacom Inc said it would take a $785 million
pretax charge to second-quarter earnings to cover staff layoffs
and to write down the value of underperforming programming. (on.wsj.com/1FwMN5W)
* New technologies that promise to change how food is grown,
transported and sold are attracting increased interest from the
kinds of investors that have fueled Silicon Valley powerhouses.
(on.wsj.com/1CtrM7z)
* The backlog of pending civil cases in the nation's federal
courts is at a record, delaying some lawsuits for years. (on.wsj.com/1DeqZMV)
* One of Kleiner Perkins' veteran investors, Matt Murphy,
said he is leaving the venture-capital firm. (on.wsj.com/1CtrPjK0
* Federal agencies eager to sharpen their enforcement chops
are turning to former U.S. prosecutors to help bring-and win-big
cases. (on.wsj.com/1Der9Un)
* BlackRock Inc said it will close or consolidate
some money-market funds in response to a recent regulatory
overhaul. (on.wsj.com/1y9YXlD)
* Xiaomi of China became the world's fifth-largest
smartphone maker by making its customers feel part of an
exclusive club, such as by throwing parties for them. (on.wsj.com/1ImjSoT)
* The growth in oil-train shipments fueled by the U.S.
energy boom has stalled in recent months, dampened by safety
problems and low crude prices. (on.wsj.com/1C8YsEp)
* Starbucks Corp has raised suspicions among
European regulators and local governments by reporting losses in
big markets for years despite recording hundreds of millions of
dollars in annual sales. (on.wsj.com/1DV2rcv)
* DuPont said activist investment firm Trian Fund
Management's proposal to break up the chemical company would
cost $4 billion and diminish its research capabilities. (on.wsj.com/1COtuUu)
* Proxy-advisory firm ISS says Wynn Resorts Ltd
shareholders should protest what it says are governance issues
by withholding support for board nominees. (on.wsj.com/1aEJqQd)
* A group of large Wall Street law firms have banded
together in an unusual bid to clamp down on a popular hedge-fund
strategy aimed at squeezing more money from corporate takeovers.
(on.wsj.com/1aeFEw0)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)