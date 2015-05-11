PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 11

May 11 The following are the top stories in the
* China cut interest rates for the third time in six months
amid a worse-than-expected economic slowdown as authorities
scramble to ease the heavy debt burdens of companies and
governments. (on.wsj.com/1F85RZH)
* Saudi Arabia's monarch pulled out of a summit to be hosted
by President Barack Obama on Thursday, in a blow to the White
House's efforts to build Arab support for a nuclear accord with
Iran. King Salman's decision appeared to ripple across the
Persian Gulf. Bahrain said on Sunday that its ruler, King Hamad
bin Isaa Al Khalifa, had opted not to travel to Washington.(on.wsj.com/1Fe3iXW)
* United Auto Workers officials are considering a plan to
encourage the Detroit Three auto makers - General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
- to add thousands of jobs traditionally belonging to
autoparts suppliers, hoping to fuel the union's recent string of
modest membership increases. (on.wsj.com/1dWiahi)
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc and the University of North
Carolina at Chapel Hill are jointly launching a research center
that will focus on one of the areas of most intense interest in
HIV/AIDS science: the search for a cure. (on.wsj.com/1RtaXET)
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc is testing a new use of the
technology that underpins the digital currency bitcoin, in a bid
to transform the trading of shares in private companies. (on.wsj.com/1F7WxEV)
* Apple Inc has pledged to create enough energy
through renewable sources to power its global operations. Now
it's setting a far more ambitious goal to do the same for its
manufacturing supply chain. Apple says it generates renewable
energy - from solar, wind, biogas, fuel cells, geothermal and
small hydropower plants - equivalent to 87 percent of the energy
used by its facilities worldwide. The company's goal is to get
to 100 percent. (on.wsj.com/1zRxxBC)
