PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 12

* Representative Bill Shuster, a Pennsylvania Republican and
the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure
Committee, and his staff are drafting legislation to strip the
nation's 15,000 civilian controllers and more than 230
air-traffic facilities from the Federal Aviation Administration,
possibly putting them under the control of a nonprofit
corporation, people familiar with the plan say. (on.wsj.com/1zWMliJ)
* As banks scaled back lending during the financial crisis,
the bond market bloomed in Asia. Now, as global interest rates
begin to rise, the days of easy financing appear to be over.
With growth slowing in Asia, bond investors have become more
demanding, seeking higher interest rates and better terms for
the debt. (on.wsj.com/1JDvam6)
* McDonald's Corp unveiled plans to simplify its
drive-through menu and revamp its midprice offerings as it seeks
to turn around its struggling U.S. operations. (on.wsj.com/1zWO8UV)
* The U.S. government on Monday conditionally approved Royal
Dutch Shell Plc's plans to drill in the Arctic Ocean
this summer, removing the biggest remaining obstacle before the
company can explore for oil and natural gas in the Arctic's
frigid, isolated waters. (on.wsj.com/1KXZhpg)
* Morgan Stanley struck a deal to sell its
oil-trading and storage business to Castleton Commodities
International LLC, bringing the bank closer to unloading a unit
that has attracted heightened regulatory scrutiny. (on.wsj.com/1Pfnkpt)
