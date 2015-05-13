PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories in the
* The U.S. military is considering using aircraft and Navy
ships to directly contest Chinese territorial claims to a chain
of rapidly expanding artificial islands, U.S. officials said. (on.wsj.com/1K5772G)
* North Korea's defense minister has been executed by
anti-aircraft fire for disloyalty and showing disrespect to
dictator Kim Jong Un, senior officials from Seoul's National
Intelligence Service told South Korean lawmakers in a closed
hearing Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1RC3RxU)
* The two large earthquakes that struck Nepal on Tuesday
were likely part of a chain reaction triggered by the
magnitude-7.8 temblor that ravaged the country April 25,
according to seismologists. (on.wsj.com/1L0Vpnz)
* General Electric is putting its Japanese commercial
finance operation up for sale, shedding a key piece of its unit
GE Capital's Asia operations. (on.wsj.com/1Hg9G14)
* Verizon is spending $4.4 billion on AOL Inc
, a loose confederation of advertising-technology
businesses, random "content" plays, and a money-leaking
adventure called the Huffington Post. This puts Verizon in a
number of intriguing, if conflicted, new positions. It will have
to be neutral arbiter in these advertising businesses, but also
have to nurture and develop its offerings of online video and
content. (on.wsj.com/1HbEsFB)
* Samsung unveiled a set of technologies to add
computing power to many kinds of everyday devices, such as
fitness trackers, media storage gadgets, security cameras and
drones. (on.wsj.com/1cQye41)
* Economic growth may be set to slow in the United States,
although the eurozone remains on course for a pickup, according
to leading indicators released by the OECD. (on.wsj.com/1FaTSug)
