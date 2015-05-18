PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18

May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Chobani, which helped spawn the craze for Greek yogurt, will name a new chief executive in the coming months as part of its plan to recover from stumbles by its inexperienced founder. (on.wsj.com/1L018td)

* Target has told food suppliers including Campbell Soup Co, General Mills Inc and Kellogg Co that it will put less money and effort into promoting some of their products, emphasizing fresher and fancier items instead. (on.wsj.com/1KeXWNl)

* Kering SA, the owner of Gucci and other luxury brands, has filed a fresh lawsuit against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the latest challenge to the Chinese e-commerce giant's assertions that it fights the sale of counterfeit goods on its platforms. (on.wsj.com/1IGtZoI)

* Labor unions fighting hard to defeat free-trade legislation being debated in Congress are giving Democratic 2016 front-runner Hillary Clinton breathing room to remain neutral on the issue. (on.wsj.com/1HbItY4)

* Buried deep in BG PLC's annual report is a little-noticed risk for its $70 billion merger with Royal Dutch Shell PLC : The deal could cost Shell a huge Kazakhstan gas field. (on.wsj.com/1HbdOKx)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)