PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19

* Islamic State leaders in Syria have sent money, trainers
and fighters to Libya in increasing numbers, raising new
concerns for the United States that the militant group is
gaining traction in its attempts to broaden its reach and expand
its influence. (on.wsj.com/1AbGlTe)
* Investor Carl Icahn said he expects Apple Inc to
introduce an ultra-high-definition television in 2016. But after
nearly a decade of research, Apple quietly shelved plans to make
such a set more than a year ago, according to people familiar
with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1dgAMso)
* In the traffic-clogged, potholed streets of Kenya's
capital city, there is a battle waging for the future of the
African taxi ride that is pitting local startups eager to become
the "Uber of Kenya" against, well, Uber. (on.wsj.com/1JVFGFl)
* U.S. prosecutors are investigating several high-ranking
Venezuelan officials, including the president of the country's
congress, on suspicion that they have turned the country into a
global hub for cocaine trafficking and money laundering,
according to more than a dozen people familiar with the probes.
(on.wsj.com/1cLJJJs)
* Thousands of Shiite militiamen converged on the capital
of Iraq's Sunni heartland Monday in a desperate attempt to wrest
control from Islamic State, a move that threatens to inflame
sectarian tensions that have divided the Baghdad government and
allowed militants to conquer some of the nation's largest
cities. (on.wsj.com/1Fl8VQO)
