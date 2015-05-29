PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 29

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
* The New York Stock Exchange is preparing a new plan to make it easier to buy or sell thinly traded stocks, to counter slow midday trading and uneven liquidity. (on.wsj.com/1LPhaq5)
* Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to bank withdrawals of large sums of money that he allegedly paid to keep someone quiet about his "prior misconduct." (on.wsj.com/1FGdsxo)
* Avago Technologies Ltd CEO Hock Tan, a media-shy financial whiz now mounting the largest takeover in high-tech history, is stepping into the limelight with a $37 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy chip maker Broadcom Corp. (on.wsj.com/1SFF5gR)
* China's stock market and more favorable domestic regulations are driving tech firms to plan to list shares in China instead of the United States. (on.wsj.com/1FGIYeK)
* Amazon.com Inc is preparing to broadly expand its fledgling lineup of private-label brands to include grocery items such as milk, cereal, and baby food, as well as household cleaners. (on.wsj.com/1QdHFH9) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.