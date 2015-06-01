PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 1

June 1 The following are the top stories in the
* Carnegie Mellon University is scrambling to recover after
Uber Technologies Inc poached 40 of its researchers and
scientists earlier this year, a raid that left one of the
scientists earlier this year, a raid that left one of the
world's top robotics research institutions in a crisis.
* The number of drugs in short supply in the United States
has risen 74 percent over the past five years, and includes
cancer treatments and antibiotics.
* OPEC is expected to leave its oil output unchanged at a
meeting in Vienna this week, a contrast with the cartel's past
muscular role as a swing producer that could even out price
bumps.
* Access to easy money is encouraging oil drillers to keep
production high, even though crude prices are low. The lack of
production discipline worries some industry experts, who say it
will hold down prices.
* The Senate on Sunday advanced legislation ending the
National Security Agency's collection of millions of Americans'
telephone records in a key test vote, setting up its passage
later this week.
* Seven years after Washington Mutual Inc collapsed in the
biggest U.S. bank failure, two of its former top executives are
still looking for their "golden parachutes."
* Citigroup Inc is expected to shut down Banamex USA,
a California unit that specializes in moving money across the
southern U.S. border and has been battered by accusations of
weak money-laundering controls.
* Intel Corp's on-again-off-again attempt to buy
Altera Corp is on the cusp of succeeding, as the chip
maker prepares to announce the roughly $17 billion acquisition
Monday, a move that would allow it to boost revenue and help
defend a crucial business.
