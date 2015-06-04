PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 4

June 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc, people familiar with the matter said.(on.wsj.com/1KaQWjw)

* FIFA President Sepp Blatter is officially a lame duck, but his protracted transition out of office has sparked uncertainty over what changes the rest of his term will actually bring.(on.wsj.com/1H2pCmB)

* The U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Associates LP has bought a 7.12 percent stake in Samsung C&T Corp, saying a proposed takeover of the company by Samsung Group was not in the best interests of Samsung C&T shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1SXnfGn)

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' gathering in Vienna amounts to a counseling session of sorts between global oil companies and the cartel, but no one expects the good times to return soon. (on.wsj.com/1EVr5VQ)

* The Connecticut Legislature approved a $40.29 billion, two-year budget late Wednesday that raises taxes on businesses and the state's wealthiest residents, despite objections from Republicans and some of Connecticut's biggest employers. (on.wsj.com/1BLjdWJ)

(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)