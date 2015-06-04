PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 4

June 4 The following are the top stories in the
* Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with
T-Mobile US Inc, people familiar with the matter
said.(on.wsj.com/1KaQWjw)
* FIFA President Sepp Blatter is officially a lame duck, but
his protracted transition out of office has sparked uncertainty
over what changes the rest of his term will actually bring.(on.wsj.com/1H2pCmB)
* The U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Associates LP has
bought a 7.12 percent stake in Samsung C&T Corp,
saying a proposed takeover of the company by Samsung Group was
not in the best interests of Samsung C&T shareholders. (on.wsj.com/1SXnfGn)
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries'
gathering in Vienna amounts to a counseling session of sorts
between global oil companies and the cartel, but no one expects
the good times to return soon. (on.wsj.com/1EVr5VQ)
* The Connecticut Legislature approved a $40.29 billion,
two-year budget late Wednesday that raises taxes on businesses
and the state's wealthiest residents, despite objections from
Republicans and some of Connecticut's biggest employers. (on.wsj.com/1BLjdWJ)
