PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 10

* A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel backed the
cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, but panelists said the use
of the drug should be limited to certain high-risk groups, such
as people with very high cholesterol for genetic reasons. (on.wsj.com/1Qn3Dws)
* The U.S. Justice Department is weighing charging General
Motors Co with criminal wire fraud stemming from the
auto maker's failure to recall millions of vehicles equipped
with a defective ignition switch, said people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1JBOFPd)
* A move by Deutsche Lufthansa AG to charge extra
for airfares purchased through travel agents or travel sites
like Expedia Inc has opened a new front in the battle
between airlines and their distributors over how customers buy
plane tickets. (on.wsj.com/1MGXupu)
* Tesla Motors Inc Chief Financial Officer Deepak
Ahuja plans to retire later this year when the electric-car
maker appoints his replacement, a move disclosed on Tuesday at
the company's annual shareholder meeting. (on.wsj.com/1MGXx4I)
* President Barack Obama is poised to send hundreds more
American military advisers to a new base in a strategic Iraqi
region to help devise a counterattack against marauding Islamic
State militants, U.S. officials said Tuesday, a shift that
underscores American concern over recent battlefield losses. (on.wsj.com/1MmyGlN)
