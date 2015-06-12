PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories in the
* Dick Costolo is stepping down as chief executive of
Twitter Inc on July 1, as the company struggles to
convince Wall Street of its growth strategy. Chairman and
co-founder Jack Dorsey will take over as interim chief
executive. (on.wsj.com/1MtNiQj)
* European Union regulators have opened a formal
investigation into Amazon.com Inc's electronic-books
business, the latest in a series of probes targeting U.S.-based
technology giants that could affect how they operate in Europe.
(on.wsj.com/1MrICdQ)
* Dish Network Corp is in talks with banks about
funding a bid for T-Mobile U.S. Inc that would include
as much as $15 billion in cash, in the latest sign the takeover
effort is progressing. (on.wsj.com/1KItYR3)
* The Obama administration is considering opening a network
of new bases in Iraq like the hub being established west of
Baghdad, the nation's top military officer said, something that
would deepen the U.S. role in the war against Islamic State. (on.wsj.com/1MuJGxG)
* A policy of eBay Inc and its PayPal unit
regarding so-called robocalls is drawing more scrutiny, with the
Federal Communications Commission saying it may violate federal
law and could result in thousands of dollars in fines. (on.wsj.com/1I80kzz)
