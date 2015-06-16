PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories in the
* The two biggest U.S. health insurers by revenue,
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Anthem Inc, are
seeking to buy smaller rivals in a merger scramble aimed at
cutting costs as the companies cope with the federal health-care
overhaul.
* Investors are counting on Uber Technologies Inc to upend
the delivery business much as it has for taxis, but progress has
been slow so far.
* A computer failure has prevented the U.S. from issuing
thousands of temporary and immigrant visas since June 9, leaving
agricultural workers stranded in Mexico just as the summer
harvest gets under way.
* A federal judge ruled that the U.S. government exceeded
its authority in its 2008 rescue of AIG Inc, but the
former AIG chief and thousands of shareholders did not win any
of the $40 billion in damages they had sought.
* U.S. energy companies are slowing down their natural-gas
production growth after years of furious pumping.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the firm synonymous with
Wall Street, is venturing onto Main Street as it plans to
attract consumers and small businesses.
