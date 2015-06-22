PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 22

June 22 The following are the top stories in the
* Potential deals among the biggest health
insurers-including Cigna Corp, Anthem Inc, Aetna
Inc, Humana Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc
-could have market overlaps that damp competition, a
Journal analysis finds. (on.wsj.com/1H7PJtZ)
* Williams Cos has rejected an unsolicited buyout
offer from Energy Transfer Equity Lp worth $48 billion
but the natural-gas pipeline company said it is open to other
offers. (on.wsj.com/1H7PLCb)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is fending off a
flurry of legal challenges to its in-house court system, which
has become a key cog in its enforcement strategy but has drawn
mounting criticism. (on.wsj.com/1H7PW0f)
* Music powerhouse Taylor Swift announced Sunday that she
won't allow her latest album, "1989", to be included in Apple
Inc's new music-streaming service, in a protest over
royalties, and spurred a reversal in the tech giant's launch
plan. (on.wsj.com/1daQsMM)
* European telecom company Altice SA said it has
made an offer to buy France's Bouygues Telecom,
confirming weekend reports of a multibillion-dollar takeover
approach which could create France's largest operator by
subscribers. (on.wsj.com/1daQxjD)
