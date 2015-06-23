PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23

June 23 The following are the top stories in the
* South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called for removing
the Confederate battle flag from the statehouse grounds, five
days after the Charleston church shooting. (on.wsj.com/1Ng1QEn)
* Chinese fund manager Hillhouse Capital Group is leading an
investment of nearly $1 billion in Uber Technologies Inc that
involves purchasing bonds that would convert into shares at a
discount to the ride-hailing company's initial public offering
price, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2hyj)
* Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is
interested in General Electric Co's U.S. railway leasing
business, people familiar with the matter say, in a deal that
could be worth $4 billion. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2eCB)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is selling its U.S.
subsidiary, 11 Main, to online marketplace OpenSky, after its
first major foray into the American online shopping market
failed to gain traction. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2mSN)
* Takata Corp overlooked internal signs of
defective air bags for years and at one point halted global
safety audits, according to a congressional report, ratcheting
up pressure before a Tuesday Senate hearing. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2zVT)
