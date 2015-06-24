PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 24

June 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Representatives of foreign governments, aid agencies and
development organizations are to meet in Kathmandu on Thursday
to discuss the $6.7 billion Nepal says it needs for rebuilding
after earthquakes in April and May. (on.wsj.com/1HeLuLl)
* The U.S. Senate is expected to grant President Obama
expanded trade-negotiating power on Wednesday, after a messy
fight that pitted unions against businesses and split the
Democratic Party. (on.wsj.com/1HeLB9A)
* Central banks in emerging markets are running down their
foreign-currency reserves at the fastest pace since the
financial crisis, reducing some countries' capacity to weather
potential shocks, such as a rate increase in the United States,
according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of International
Monetary Fund data. (on.wsj.com/1HeNCTc)
* Boeing Co said Chief Executive Jim McNerney will
step aside next week after a tumultuous decade at the aerospace
giant and hand over the top job to Dennis Muilenburg. (on.wsj.com/1HeOCGU)
* Netflix Inc plans to split its highflying stock
7-for-1, a move intended to make the shares more attractive to
retail investors as the video streaming company presses on with
an ambitious international expansion. (on.wsj.com/1HeOK9o)
* Google Inc is adding an "undo send" feature to
its emailing service which gives Gmail users anywhere from 10 to
30 precious seconds to claw back an email sent prematurely. (on.wsj.com/1HePOKr)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)