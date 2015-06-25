PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 25

June 25 The following are the top stories in the
* The White House and Republican leaders notched a
significant victory Wednesday with the Senate's passage of
divisive trade legislation, but the win kicks off a grueling,
monthslong process to complete a Pacific trade pact that still
faces domestic opposition and must win final congressional
approval.
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his remaining stake
in Netflix Inc, banking more than $2 billion in
profits, according to securities filings, in part because he is
worried that financial markets are "extremely overheated" and
destined for a fall.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a probe into
whether the bank inappropriately steered private-banking clients
to its own investment products, people familiar with the matter
said.
* The Obama administration for more than a week avoided
disclosing the severity of an intrusion into federal computers
by defining it as two breaches but divulging just one, said
people familiar with the matter. The U.S. suspects China was
behind the Office of Personnel Management breach.
