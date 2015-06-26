PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 26

June 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European finance chiefs pushed off talks to seal a Greek bailout deal until the weekend, leaving only days to keep Athens from defaulting on a loan payment early next week. (on.wsj.com/1TOENoD)

* The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 vote, ruled the Obama administration can continue to subsidize health-insurance purchases by lower-income Americans in all states, preserving a centerpiece of the Affordable Care Act. (on.wsj.com/1HjvyYi)

* The FCC is proposing to close a loophole in wireless auctions that let partners of Dish Network Corp claim $3.3 billion in discounts intended for small businesses. (on.wsj.com/1LH9Blq)

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has made a preliminary approach to buy animal-health giant Zoetis Inc, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1fGK2qC)

* Canadian mining giant Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc offered to take over K+S AG in a deal that, if successful, would create a company capable of dominating a big chunk of the global market for the fertilizer. (on.wsj.com/1eKOCEm)

* IAC/InterActiveCorp unveiled plans to pursue an IPO of its Match Group division, which includes dating site Match.com and dating app Tinder. (on.wsj.com/1RztLQd)

* Molycorp Inc filed for protection from creditors, becoming the biggest corporate failure in a bleak year for a mining industry. (on.wsj.com/1RzoPL7)

