PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 1

July 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* At home and in the streets, Greeks are weighing the monumental choice they have to make on Sunday: more financial pain to stay with the euro, or the uncertainty of being cut loose. (on.wsj.com/1dvP5Zt)

* Greece became the first developed country to default on the International Monetary Fund, as the rescue program that has sustained it for five years expired and its creditors rejected a last-ditch effort to buy more time. (on.wsj.com/1U406Tl)

* French prosecutors have ordered two Uber executives to stand trial on charges they enabled nonprofessional drivers to operate illegal services. (on.wsj.com/1LSJic8)

* Children who accidentally burst laundry pods experience a wide range of medical outcomes, making it hard to pinpoint what makes these packets so much more potentially hazardous than liquid detergent. (on.wsj.com/1Nu2iPi)

* Phil Knight has laid the groundwork for his exit from Nike Inc, the company he started by selling shoes out of his car trunk in the 1960s and built into the world's biggest sportswear maker with $30 billion in revenue. (on.wsj.com/1dvP5Zt)

* The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and its creditors were close to a deal that would allow the cash-strapped utility to pay more than $400 million to bondholders, staving off what investors feared might be the first default of many from the U.S. commonwealth. (on.wsj.com/1NvUAUb) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)